Strong earthquake strikes off western Greece, hits island of Cephalonia
#World News
February 3, 2014 / 3:32 AM / 4 years ago

Strong earthquake strikes off western Greece, hits island of Cephalonia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - A strong earthquake rattled the island of Cephalonia in western Greece early on Monday, the second tremor of this scale to hit the region in just over a week.

Τhere were no immediate reports of casualties.

The tremor measured 5.7 in magnitude and struck at 0308 GMT, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude was 6.1.

Last week, a quake measuring 5.8 rocked the island, sending panicked residents fleeing from their homes and damaging some buildings.

“All evidence shows that this was the strongest quake to follow the main one, which struck last week,” a senior official at the institute told Greek Skai TV.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
