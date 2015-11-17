FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Quake hits off Greek island, at least one dead-police
November 17, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

Quake hits off Greek island, at least one dead-police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - A strong earthquake struck off the western Greek island of Lefkada on Tuesday, killing at least one person and damaging several buildings, Greek police said.

The epicentre of the magnitude 6 quake was 13 km (8 miles) west of Lefkada in the Ionian Sea, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said.

Police said a 59-year-old woman had been killed when her house collapsed after being struck by a falling rock in the seaside village of Ponti.

A local resident said a second woman had been crushed to death in a stable in the mountain village of Athani. Police could not confirm her death.

“There is a dead woman, the stable fell over her and we are still trying to recover her body under the rubble,” Nikos Rombotis, 61, owner of a gift shop in the village, told Reuters by phone.

The quake also damaged the main road in the southwestern part of the island.

The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake as magnitude 6.5.

Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Kevin Liffey

