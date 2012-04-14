USGS reports 5.9 magnitude quake off western Java

(Reuters) - A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck offshore western Java in Indonesia’s Sunda Strait at a depth of 30.5 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Saturday.

The USGS initially reported the quake as measuring 5.8 and a depth of 27.3 miles. It revised the location to 97 miles south of T.Telukbetung in Sumatra, after first reporting it at 111 miles west of Sukabumi in Java.

There were no immediate reports or damage or a tsunami warning from the quake, which was 109 miles west-southwest of the capital Jakarta on Java.