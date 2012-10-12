FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Quake of magnitude 6.7 hits eastern Indonesia
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 12, 2012 / 12:55 AM / in 5 years

Quake of magnitude 6.7 hits eastern Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - An earthquake measuring 6.7 magnitude hit eastern Indonesia near the Aru islands on Friday, said the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, which was originally measured at 6.9, struck at a depth of 33 km (20 miles), 80 km (50 miles) north-northwest of Dobo on the Aru islands, said the USGS.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a destructive widespread tsunami was not likely to be generated by the earthquake, but that there was a small possibility of a local tsunami.

Reporting by Michael Perry; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.