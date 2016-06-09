FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Strong quake rattles Indonesia's Lombok, no tsunami
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 9, 2016 / 4:33 AM / a year ago

Strong quake rattles Indonesia's Lombok, no tsunami

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MATARAM, Indonesia (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck off the Indonesian island of Lombok on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The earthquake, which hit 234 km (145 miles) south of Lombok, at a depth of 29 km (18 miles), also briefly startled tourists on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

The quake was strong, with tremors lasting for three to four seconds, but did not trigger a tsunami alert, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman of Indonesia’s Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

“The quake went on for quite a while,” said a witness in Lombok. “People ran out from houses in panic.”

Reporting by Clarence Fernandez in SINGAPORE; Additional reporting by JAKARTA bureau; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.