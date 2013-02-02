FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Earthquake jolts north Japan, no tsunami: NHK
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 2, 2013 / 2:39 PM / 5 years ago

Earthquake jolts north Japan, no tsunami: NHK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 jolted Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido on Saturday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

No tsunami was seen as a result of the quake and there were no reports of damage to local police as of 11:30 p.m. (1430 GMT), about 10 minutes after the quake occurred, public broadcaster NHK said.

There were no abnormalities at Tohoku Electric Power Co’s Higashidori nuclear plant in northern Japan, NHK said, citing the utility.

Reporting by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.