Tsunami warnings lifted after quake off Japan: NHK
May 2, 2015 / 5:12 PM / 2 years ago

Tsunami warnings lifted after quake off Japan: NHK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tsunami warnings were lifted for Japanese islands early on Sunday after they experienced a series of small waves following an earthquake, public broadcaster NHK said.

Tsunamis of up to 50 centimeters were recorded in the Izu and Ogasawara islands stretching south of Tokyo, before the Japan Meteorological Agency lifted warnings at 4:10 a.m. (3.10 p.m. EDT on Saturday), NHK said.

Japanese authorities put the magnitude of the quake at 5.9. Earlier, the United States Geological Survey put the quake at 6.1, revising the reading to 5.7, centered 185 km (115 miles) south-southeast of the Izu islands.

Reporting by William Mallard; editing by Ralph Boulton

