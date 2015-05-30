Strong quake off Japanese islands: USGS

LONDON (Reuters) - A strong earthquake registering 6.4 occurred off Japan’s Izu Islands on Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The tremor followed a stronger quake of 8.5 magnitude on Saturday which had an epicenter off the Ogasawara islands, south of Tokyo, which caused no serious damage. That quake was at a depth of 590 Km (370 miles).

The quake 398 Km (250 miles) south-east of the Izu Islands had a more shallow epicenter of 13.4 km (9.4 miles).

There were no reports of damage or any tsunami alert.