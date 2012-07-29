Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no reports of damage.

The quake was centered about 18 miles southwest of Suchiate in the southern state of Chiapas, close to the border with Guatemala. It had a depth of 22 miles, the USGS said.

Emergency services in Chiapas state were checking the area but a spokesman said there were no reports of damage.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not immediately issue a tsunami warning.