WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit off the western coast of Mexico on Thursday, about 6.2 miles deep (10 km) and 165 miles (266 km) west of Cihuatlan, Jalisco, Mexico, the U.S. Geological Service said.

There was no immediate report of damages from the quake, which USGS earlier reported was 167 miles (268 km) from Cihuatlan.