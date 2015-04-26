FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK says 'several hundred' Britons in Nepal, no word on earthquake casualties
#World News
April 26, 2015 / 7:12 PM / 2 years ago

UK says 'several hundred' Britons in Nepal, no word on earthquake casualties

British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond attends a news conference in Riyadh March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain believes “several hundred” of its nationals are in Nepal and that some were “almost certainly” caught up in the country’s earthquake, but it has no reports yet of any Britons killed or injured, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Sunday.

“British Embassy staff are on the ground and have provided practical help to around 200 British nationals,” Hammond said in a statement. “Teams of consular staff have also been out scouring hospitals, hotels and areas popular with tourists looking for British nationals who may need assistance.”

Damage to communications infrastructure was making it difficult to contact people who may have been trekking in remote areas, Hammond said. It may be some time before the government can account for its nationals, he said.

“There are several hundred British nationals in Nepal at this time of year and we expect that almost certainly some will have been caught up in the earthquakes. But at this moment we have no reports of any British nationals killed or injured.”

Britain, one of the world’s biggest foreign aid donors, said earlier on Sunday it was donating humanitarian aid to Nepal worth 5 million pounds ($7.59 million). Prime Minister David Cameron has also said Britain is sending medics and search and rescue teams to Nepal and will fly in supplies as well.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
