Four dead in Nepal's Chautara after quake destroys buildings
May 12, 2015 / 8:49 AM / 2 years ago

Four dead in Nepal's Chautara after quake destroys buildings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Four people were killed in Chautara, Nepal, after an earthquake on Tuesday destroyed several buildings, a spokesman for the International Organization for Migration said.

“The situation in Chautara is that several buildings in the town have collapsed,” spokesman Paul Dillon told Reuters by telephone from Kathmandu. “There are four fatalities.”

The IOM, an intergovernmental group, deployed a team to Chautara after a devastating earthquake on April 25 killed more than 8,000 people in Nepal.

Chautara is capital of Sindhupalchowk district, which suffered the heaviest death toll in last month’s 7.8 magnitude quake. The epicenter of Tuesday’s quake, measured at 7.4 by the U.S. Geological Survey, was between Kathmandu and Mount Everest.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
