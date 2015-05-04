FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Around 60 EU citizens still unaccounted for after Nepal earthquake: source
#World News
May 4, 2015

Around 60 EU citizens still unaccounted for after Nepal earthquake: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Around 60 European Union citizens remain unaccounted for after the devastating earthquake in Nepal, an EU source said on Monday, far lower than an estimate of 1,000 missing EU citizens given by a senior EU official last week.

The 60 were people who were reported to be in Nepal at the time of the earthquake and who could not yet be contacted.

This number is “going down by the hour” as rescue teams reach remote areas, the source said.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Foo Yun Chee

