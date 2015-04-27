FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New quake felt in northeast India, strength 5.1: USGS
April 27, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

New quake felt in northeast India, strength 5.1: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PATNA, India (Reuters) - Tremors shook northeast India on Monday, three days after a severe earthquake caused devastation in neighboring Nepal, sending residents rushing out of their homes fearing for their safety.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was centered in the Indian state of West Bengal and had a magnitude of 5.1, less severe than Saturday’s 7.9 quake in Nepal that has been followed by dozens of aftershocks.

“It was just now, Everything was shaking. People began to come out of their homes,” a Reuters reporter in the north Indian city of Patna said.

Reporting by Manoj Chaurasia and Clara Ferreira Marques; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon

