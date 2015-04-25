FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Historic tower collapses in Kathmandu after quake
#World News
April 25, 2015 / 8:34 AM / 2 years ago

Historic tower collapses in Kathmandu after quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - A historic tower built in the 19th century collapsed in the Nepali capital Kathmandu following a severe earthquake on Saturday and at least one body was removed as police cordoned off the area, a Reuters witness said.

The Dharara Tower, built in 1832, was a historic landmark that had been open to visitors for the last 10 years and had a viewing balcony on its eighth floor.

One body was removed from the tower and a second lay further up the road, the witness said. It was not immediately clear how many people were in the multi-storey tower when it collapsed.

Reporting by Ross Adkin; Writing by Douglas Busvine

