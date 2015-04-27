FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UNICEF says nearly a million children 'severely affected' in Nepal
April 27, 2015 / 4:09 AM / 2 years ago

UNICEF says nearly a million children 'severely affected' in Nepal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Nearly a million children have been “severely affected” by a severe earthquake in Nepal that has killed more than 3,200 people, a spokesman for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said, as rescue and aid workers struggle to cope.

With hundreds of thousands of Nepalis sleeping out in tents or in the open, UNICEF said its relief workers were watching for waterborne and infectious diseases.

“What we know that at this point is there are nearly a million children who are severely affected. Our biggest concern for them right now is going to be access to clean water and sanitation, we know that water and food is running out,” UNICEF’s Christopher Tidey said by telephone.

A total of 3,218 people were confirmed killed in Saturday’s 7.9 magnitude quake, a police official said on Monday, the worst in Nepal since 1934 when 8,500 died. More than 6,500 were injured.

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
