NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A U.S. rescue team is at the site of an aircraft crash in Nepal to assess whether the wreckage could be from a missing U.S. Marines helicopter, a spokesman for U.S. Pacific Command said on Friday.

The team was on the scene “to assess the wreckage and determine if it is the downed UH-1Y Huey”, Army Major Dave Eastburn said in a statement issued to Reuters.