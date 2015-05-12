Fuel problems cited before US chopper went missing in Nepal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Marine Corps helicopter crew was overheard talking on the radio about fuel problems before the aircraft went missing on Tuesday during earthquake relief efforts in Nepal with six Marines and two Nepalese soldiers aboard, the Pentagon said.

Pentagon spokesman Colonel Steve Warren said U.S. search flights have been suspended due to darkness but a ground search by Nepalese army troops in the rugged, mountainous area continued during the night.

“Essentially what we have right now is truly a missing helicopter. We simply don’t know its location,” Warren said.