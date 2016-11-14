FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
NZ officials say quake dam breaches, tell downstream residents to evacuate: RNZ
November 14, 2016 / 3:56 AM / 9 months ago

NZ officials say quake dam breaches, tell downstream residents to evacuate: RNZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - A slip dam caused by a series of earthquakes that have hit New Zealand, blocking the Clarence River on the South Island, has breached and sent a wall of water heading downstream, Radio New Zealand quoted local authorities as saying on Monday.

"Residents are urgently advised to move to higher ground immediately," RNZ quoted a statement from the Marlborough District Council as saying. A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit overnight, followed by hundreds of aftershocks.

Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
