NZ officials say quake dam breaches, tell downstream residents to evacuate: RNZ

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - A slip dam caused by a series of earthquakes that have hit New Zealand, blocking the Clarence River on the South Island, has breached and sent a wall of water heading downstream, Radio New Zealand quoted local authorities as saying on Monday.

"Residents are urgently advised to move to higher ground immediately," RNZ quoted a statement from the Marlborough District Council as saying. A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit overnight, followed by hundreds of aftershocks.