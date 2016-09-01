FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand evacuates some coastal areas due to tsunami fears after quake
September 1, 2016 / 6:32 PM / a year ago

New Zealand evacuates some coastal areas due to tsunami fears after quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Civil defense authorities in New Zealand ordered the evacuation of some coastal areas early on Friday due to fears that an offshore earthquake could cause a tsunami, although the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said it did not see this as a major threat.

The quake struck at 4:37 a.m. (1637 GMT) at a depth of 55 km (34 miles) and was 130 km north-east of Te Araroa, off the North Island, according to government earthquake detection service Geonet.

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

