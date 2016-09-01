WELLINGTON Civil defense authorities in New Zealand ordered the evacuation of some coastal areas early on Friday due to fears that an offshore earthquake could cause a tsunami, although the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said it did not see this as a major threat.

The quake struck at 4:37 a.m. (1637 GMT) at a depth of 55 km (34 miles) and was 130 km north-east of Te Araroa, off the North Island, according to government earthquake detection service Geonet.

