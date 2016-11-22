FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hits New Zealand's North Island: USGS
November 22, 2016 / 12:35 AM / 9 months ago

Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hits New Zealand's North Island: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 struck central New Zealand on Tuesday, little more than a week after a powerful tremor centered in the upper South Island rocked the country and killed two people.

Tuesday's quake was centered off the coast of the North Island, 138 km (86 miles) from Palmerston North at a depth of 37 km (23 miles).

Thousands of aftershocks have been registered since a 7.8 magnitude quake struck near Christchurch in the early hours of Nov 14.

Reporting by Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
