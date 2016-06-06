Earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude strikes off New Zealand's Kermadec Islands: USGS

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A powerful earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude struck on Monday morning about 128 kms (79.54 miles) southeast of New Zealand’s remote Kermadec Islands in the South Pacific, the United States Geological survey said.

The shallow temblor, which occurred at a depth of 10 kms (six miles), did not trigger a tsunami warning, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said. The USGS revised the quake’s magnitude down to 6.0 after initially saying it was 6.4.