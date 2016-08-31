Tropical Depression Eight moving away from North Carolina coast: NHC
Tropical Depression Eight, now moving away from the North Carolina coast, could strengthen into a tropical storm on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
SYDNEY An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck 188 km (116 miles)in the ocean northeast of Gisborne, New Zealand on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS )reported.
There was no immediate warning of any tsunami triggered by the quake. There were no reports of any damage or casualties.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)
PARIS An international agreement on climate change struck in Paris last year is still far from being implemented, French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday, and he urged countries to ensure it was ratified by year-end.
LOS ANGELES A "human-caused" brush fire flared quickly out of control and prompted the evacuation of some 700 people on Tuesday from a mobile home park and nearby community in Southern California's Riverside County, state fire officials said.