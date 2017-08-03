FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moderate earthquake shakes central Oklahoma
#U.S.
August 3, 2017 / 4:25 AM / an hour ago

Moderate earthquake shakes central Oklahoma

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck in central Oklahoma on Wednesday night, the United States Geological Survey (USGS)said.

The quake around 10 p.m. local time was centered 20 miles (30 km) north of Oklahoma City, just outside of Edmond, the USGS reported on its website.

Power outages were reported in Edmond, city officials said on Twitter. About 1.3 million people live in the area hit by the quake.

"I was laying in my bed trying to relax and then bam...things were falling off my walls, stuff was falling out of my closet etc.," said Jonna Clayton, a Oklahoma State University student, on Twitter.

The earthquake followed four other quakes with magnitudes from 3.0 to 3.5 in the area since Tuesday.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Michael Perry and Kim Coghill

