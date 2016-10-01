FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 5.4 quake hits Pakistan, no damage, casualties reported
October 1, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

Magnitude 5.4 quake hits Pakistan, no damage, casualties reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - An earthquake magnitude 5.4 struck northern Pakistan's Kaghan Valley on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, and local officials said there had been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The epicenter of the tremor was located about 5 km north of the town of Naran and 150 km north of the capital Islamabad, according to the USGS. It occurred at a depth of 43.4 km.

"We have so far received no reports of casualties or damage. We are still coordinating information, but so far there are no such reports," said Muhammad Shahryar, an official at the provincial disaster management authority.

Tremors have been relatively common in the area since October 2015, when a 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit northeastern Afghanistan, killing at least 200 people in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Reporting by Asad Hashim; Editing by Mike Collett-White

