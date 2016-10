SYDNEY An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck 182 km (113 miles) southeast of Rabaul in the Pacific nation of Papua New Guinea, on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

It was initially reported as magnitude of 5.9.

There was no immediate tsunami warning, or reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which struck at a depth of 57 km (35 miles).

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Robert Birsel)