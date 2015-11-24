FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 7.5 quake hits eastern Peru: USGS
November 24, 2015 / 11:06 PM / 2 years ago

Magnitude 7.5 quake hits eastern Peru: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - A major quake of magnitude 7.5 struck the Peruvian-Brazilian border in the Amazon basin on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 7.1, was felt all the way to the south of Peru, close to the Chilean border, according to local media. The quake could also be felt in the capital, Lima, 423 miles (681 km) away to the east, witnesses said.

The quake’s epicenter was located 184 miles (296 km) northwest of the Peruvian city of Puerto Maldonado.

It was very deep, 374.3 miles (602 km) below ground, and in a sparsely populated jungle area of the Amazon so was unlikely to cause much damage or casualties.

Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Additional reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese

