6 months ago
Moderate aftershock in Philippines kills one, hurts 25
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 5, 2017 / 7:30 AM / 6 months ago

Moderate aftershock in Philippines kills one, hurts 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - A moderate earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit the Philippines on Sunday, killing a woman and hurting 25 people, the Philippine seismic agency and a provincial governor said.

The quake that hit the southern island of Mindanao was an aftershock of a 6.7 magnitude quake on Feb. 10, which killed four people and hurt more than 100, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The institute said Sunday's quake was of 5.9 magnitude. The U.S. Geological Survey said it was magnitude 5.7.

Surigao del Norte Governor Sol Matugas said an elderly woman died of cardiac arrest while 25 people suffered minor injuries. Two homes collapsed and some properties damaged by last month's quake suffered more damage, she said in a radio interview.

Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz

