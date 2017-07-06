Magnitude-5.8 earthquake strikes in western Montana: USGS
A magnitude-5.8 earthquake hit western Montana early on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported, and people felt the tremor hundreds of miles away.
SINGAPORE An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck southwest of the Philippine city of Tacloban on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injury from the quake, which hit at a depth of 41 km (26 miles) about 580 km (360 miles) southwest of the capital, Manila.
(Reporting by Clarence Fernandez; Editing by Robert Birsel)
A magnitude-5.8 earthquake hit western Montana early on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported, and people felt the tremor hundreds of miles away.
HONG KONG Authorities in Hong Kong this week made their largest haul of contraband ivory in more than 30 years, amid surging illegal wildlife seizures fuelled by lax regulations and buoyant demand from mainland China.