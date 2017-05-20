FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 20, 2017 / 2:10 AM / 3 months ago

Quake deep under sea in Philippines unlikely to cause damage: agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.6.earthquake struck near the center of the Philippine archipelago on Saturday, but the Philvolcs seismology agency said the tremor was too deep to raise fears of casualties or damage.

The quake struck shortly after 9 a.m. (0100 GMT). The China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) estimated its depth at 540 km (336 miles) under the Bohol Sea, 99 km (62 miles) south of Cebu City. CENC had estimated its magnitude at 6.0.

(This version of the story corrects time in second paragraph to 9 am not pm)

Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

