Small waves hit south Philippines after major quake: agency
#Environment
August 31, 2012 / 2:57 PM / 5 years ago

Small waves hit south Philippines after major quake: agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Small waves have started to hit the southern Philippines after a major earthquake struck off the sprawling archipelago on Friday, the seismology agency said, and warned that further bigger waves could arrive soon.

Renato Solidum, head of the agency, said waves of about 16 cm (6 inches) had hit the Surigao area on the southern island of Mindanao, but warned that second and third waves could be much higher.

Solidum told local radio that residents should get to a 10-metre elevation until the tsunami alert is lifted.

The epicenter of the 7.6 magnitude quake was 91 miles off the town of Guiuan in Samar province.

Reporting by Manny Mogato; Writing by Jeremy Laurence; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
