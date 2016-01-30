Strong magnitude 7 quake strikes eastern Russia, no casualties

(Reuters) - A strong magnitude 7 earthquake struck eastern Russia on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, while local Russian Emergencies Ministry said the tremor had not caused any casualties or damage.

The quake struck 109 km (67 miles) north of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy, USGS said. It struck at a relatively deep 153 km.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy said there were no casualties and no threat of tsunami.