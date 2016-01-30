FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2016 / 3:43 AM / 2 years ago

Strong magnitude 7 quake strikes eastern Russia, no casualties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A strong magnitude 7 earthquake struck eastern Russia on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, while local Russian Emergencies Ministry said the tremor had not caused any casualties or damage.

The quake struck 109 km (67 miles) north of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy, USGS said. It struck at a relatively deep 153 km.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy said there were no casualties and no threat of tsunami.

Writing by Nick Macfie and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jason Neely

