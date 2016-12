LONDON An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck early on Saturday off the Solomon Islands, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake had a depth of 10 km (6 miles) and its epicenter was 89 km west of Kira Kira. There was no immediate tsunami threat, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

A 7.8 quake hit the remote South Pacific islands early on Friday, sending residents into the hills and triggering powerful aftershocks.

(Reporting by John Stonestreet; Editing by Janet Lawrence)