Magnitude 6.8 quake strikes off Solomon Islands: USGS
May 22, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

Magnitude 6.8 quake strikes off Solomon Islands: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck close to the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific Ocean, just days after the archipelago was hit by another strong earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Friday.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.9, struck at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday (5.45 p.m. EDT on Friday). Its epicenter was located 139 miles (224 km) east of Kira Kira at a depth of just 23 miles (37 km) below the seabed.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake had not triggered a tsunami.

The Solomon Islands and nearby South Pacific nations, which were struck by a magnitude 7 earthquake last week, are still recovering from a devastating cyclone that hit the region in March.

Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
