(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.8 quake struck off the Solomon Islands in the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Wednesday.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.4, struck at 6:35 a.m. on Thursday (1935 GMT on Wednesday), 57 miles (92 km) southeast of Kira Kira. It was very shallow, just 5.6 miles (8 km) below the seabed.