SINGAPORE A shallow earthquake of magnitude 6 struck 89 km (55 miles) west of the South Pacific nation of the Solomon Islands on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey reported.
There was no immediate tsunami warning, or reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).
(Reporting by Clarence Fernandez; Editing by Robert Birsel)
