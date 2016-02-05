FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Building partially collapsed in Tainan after earthquake: official
February 5, 2016 / 8:53 PM / 2 years ago

Building partially collapsed in Tainan after earthquake: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - A building has half collapsed in Tainan, a southern city in Taiwan, following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that shook the island in the early hours of Saturday.

Tainan city’s fire department is on its way to the building and the city government has formed an emergency response team, Liu Shih-chung, an official with the Tainan City Government, told Reuters.

No other details were immediately available. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck southern Taiwan early on Saturday near the city of Tainan, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.7, was centered southeast of Tainan, a city of nearly 2 million people.

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Dominic Evans

