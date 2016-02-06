FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Over 130 people still trapped in quake-hit Taiwan tower: official
February 6, 2016 / 11:20 PM / 2 years ago

Over 130 people still trapped in quake-hit Taiwan tower: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAINAN, Taiwan (Reuters) - A total of 132 people are still trapped beneath the rubble of a Taiwan apartment tower that collapsed in a powerful earthquake on Saturday morning, a local government official said on Sunday.

The total is much higher than authorities had first estimated on Saturday as rescuers combed the wreckage of the 17-storey building in the southern city of Tainan with sniffer dogs and acoustic equipment, looking for signs of life.

Rescue crews believed 29 of those still trapped could be reached more easily than the rest who were buried deeper in the rubble, said the official from the Tainan city government.

Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Mark Bendeich

