FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'No sign of life' in three people pulled form collapsed Taiwan building: media
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
February 6, 2016 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

'No sign of life' in three people pulled form collapsed Taiwan building: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - There was no sign of life in two people taken to a Taiwan hospital from a 17-story collapsed building on Saturday after a strong earthquake rocked the region, Taiwan television ETtoday reported.

Another television station reported that there was no sign of life from an infant girl found at the collapsed building in the city of Tainan.

Taiwan media often use the term “out-of-hospital cardiac arrest”, or no sign of life, to refer to fatalities before they are officially pronounced dead.

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.