Strong quake damages homes in eastern Indonesia
November 4, 2015 / 4:01 AM / 2 years ago

Strong quake damages homes in eastern Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the eastern Indonesian island of Alor on Wednesday, severely damaging homes and other buildings, residents and authorities said.

Indonesia’s disaster management agency said there were no reports of casualties from the quake which also rattled neighbouring East Timor.

“Some buildings were damaged including a relatively big church just near the border and telephone lines were temporarily damaged,” said Daud, an official with the national disaster management agency.

The epicentre was 83 km (52 miles) northwest off the East Timor capital of Dili, said the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which initially said the quake was 6.8 magnitude.

No tsunami warning was issued.

Another quake struck off the west coast of Indonesia’s most populated island of Java, causing buildings in the capital Jakarta to shake but there were no immediate reports of damage.

Reporting by Arzia Tivany Wargadiredja and Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Editing by Himani Sarkar

