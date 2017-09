(Reuters) - A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck near the South Pacific Island nation of Tonga on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The tremor hit at 2242 GMT Sunday (11:42 p.m. BST Sunday)and was centered about 89 kilometers (55 miles) north of Neiafu, an isolated island midway between Tonga’s main island group and Samoa, at a depth of 36 kilometers (22 miles).

There were no immediate reports of damage and no tsunami risk reported.