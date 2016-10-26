NATO seeks troops to deter Russia on eastern flank
BRUSSELS NATO will press allies on Wednesday to contribute to its biggest military build-up on Russia's borders since the Cold War as the alliance prepares for a protracted quarrel with Moscow.
SYDNEY A 5.6 magnitude undersea earthquake struck 130 kms (80 miles) northwest of the South Pacific island nation of Tonga on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was originally reported as 6.1 magnitude but was later downgraded by the USGS.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries and there was no tsunami warning issued after the quake, which struck at a shallow depth of 42 kms (26 miles). Its location was also recorded as 392 km (243 miles) west southwest of Samoa.
KABUL American air strikes in Afghanistan this year have already significantly surpassed the total number conducted in 2015, a stark indicator of the United States' struggle to extricate itself from the conflict and stick to its declared "non-combat" mission.
CALAIS, France The "Jungle" migrant camp near Calais woke up to a third day of a government operation to empty and clear it on Wednesday following a night of ritual tent and shelter-burning and some gas-bottle explosions.