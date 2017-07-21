FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two dead, several injured on Greece's Kos island after quake: report
July 21, 2017 / 12:39 AM / 4 hours ago

Two dead, several injured on Greece's Kos island after quake: report

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - At least two people were killed and several injured on the Greek island of Kos by a powerful earthquake which struck between Turkey and Greece on Friday morning, Greece's semi-official Athens News Agency (ANA) reported.

The agency said the deaths were confirmed by George Kyritsis, the mayor of the island which is a major tourism resort. Separately, Greece's fire service said it had rescued three injured persons from a damaged building.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude of the tremor at 6.7, with its epicenter off the Turkish coastal city of Marmaris.

Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Sandra Maler

