Two dead, several injured on Greece's Kos island after quake: report

ATHENS (Reuters) - At least two people were killed and several injured on the Greek island of Kos by a powerful earthquake which struck between Turkey and Greece on Friday morning, Greece's semi-official Athens News Agency (ANA) reported.

The agency said the deaths were confirmed by George Kyritsis, the mayor of the island which is a major tourism resort. Separately, Greece's fire service said it had rescued three injured persons from a damaged building.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude of the tremor at 6.7, with its epicenter off the Turkish coastal city of Marmaris.