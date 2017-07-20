FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Turkey quake to cause small tsunami: EMSC
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Soon out of prison, O.J. still handcuffed by financial claims
U.S.
Soon out of prison, O.J. still handcuffed by financial claims
Uber could end up like Yahoo
Breakingviews
Uber could end up like Yahoo
#Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
#Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 20, 2017 / 11:33 PM / 2 hours ago

Turkey quake to cause small tsunami: EMSC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 6.7-magnitude earthquake off the southwestern coast of Turkey could cause a small tsunami in the area, European quake agency EMSC said, although Turkish officials said large waves were more likely than a tsunami.

"A small tsunami is confirmed. AVOID BEACHES IN THE AREA, but you are safe on higher grounds," EMSC said on Twitter.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, which monitors tsunamis around the world, did not issue any alert.

Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington, editing by G Crosse

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.