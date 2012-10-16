Magnitude 4.5 quake strikes Maine, felt in Boston

BOSTON (Reuters) - A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck the northeastern U.S. state of Maine on Tuesday at 7:12 p.m. ET, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicenter was located 3.7 miles from Lake Arrowhead, which is about 30 miles west of Portland, Maine’s most populous city, and about 100 miles north of Boston.

Eyewitnesses across the Boston area reported feeling the quake for up to 20 to 30 seconds. The tremblor was felt in much of southern New England.

There were no immediate reports of damage.