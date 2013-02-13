FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 5.2 quake hits western Nevada, no injuries reported
February 13, 2013 / 12:24 AM / 5 years ago

Magnitude 5.2 quake hits western Nevada, no injuries reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck western Nevada on Tuesday, close to the California border, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and there was no immediate word of any injuries or significant damage.

The Geological Survey said the earthquake had a shallow depth of 4.4 miles and was centered 16 miles south of Tonopah Junction, Nevada, between Reno and Las Vegas.

An Esmeralda County Sheriff’s office dispatcher said she was not aware of any injuries or damage from the quake.

“We had minimal shakes but nothing damaging,” said the dispatcher, who did not wish to be identified.

Reporting by Sandra Maler and Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Stacey Joyce and Cynthia Johnston

