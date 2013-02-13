Magnitude 5.2 quake hits western Nevada, no injuries reported

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck western Nevada on Tuesday, close to the California border, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and there was no immediate word of any injuries or significant damage.

The Geological Survey said the earthquake had a shallow depth of 4.4 miles and was centered 16 miles south of Tonopah Junction, Nevada, between Reno and Las Vegas.

An Esmeralda County Sheriff’s office dispatcher said she was not aware of any injuries or damage from the quake.

“We had minimal shakes but nothing damaging,” said the dispatcher, who did not wish to be identified.