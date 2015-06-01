Earthquakes hit off Oregon coast

(Reuters) - A series of moderately powerful earthquakes struck off the coast of Oregon overnight and on Monday, but did not trigger tsunamis, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

On Monday, a magnitude 6.0 quake struck off the coast of the West Coast state at a depth of 8.1 miles (13 km) at about 1:11 p.m. local time. Earlier, a 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit at 3:46 a.m. at a depth of 9.3 miles (15 km).

A magnitude 5.8 temblor occurred just before midnight on Sunday at sea 280 miles (450 km) west of Yachats at a depth of 6 miles (10 km), the USGS said.

The quakes were not expected to generate a tsunami, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.