FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Earthquakes hit off Oregon coast
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 1, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

Earthquakes hit off Oregon coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A series of moderately powerful earthquakes struck off the coast of Oregon overnight and on Monday, but did not trigger tsunamis, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

On Monday, a magnitude 6.0 quake struck off the coast of the West Coast state at a depth of 8.1 miles (13 km) at about 1:11 p.m. local time. Earlier, a 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit at 3:46 a.m. at a depth of 9.3 miles (15 km).

A magnitude 5.8 temblor occurred just before midnight on Sunday at sea 280 miles (450 km) west of Yachats at a depth of 6 miles (10 km), the USGS said.

The quakes were not expected to generate a tsunami, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by Lisa Lambert and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.