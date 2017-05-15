FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unilever to buy Latin American personal care brands from Quala
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
May 15, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 3 months ago

Unilever to buy Latin American personal care brands from Quala

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Unilever (ULVR.L)(UNc.AS) plans to buy a range of personal and home care brands from Latin American company Quala, it said on Monday.

The purchase includes the haircare brands Savital, eGo and Bio-Expert as well as Fortident toothpaste and Aromatel fabric softener - businesses that have combined annual turnover of $400 million in Latin American countries including Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico.

The deal's purchase price was not disclosed.

Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens

