Unilever to buy Latin American personal care brands from Quala

LONDON (Reuters) - Unilever (ULVR.L)(UNc.AS) plans to buy a range of personal and home care brands from Latin American company Quala, it said on Monday.

The purchase includes the haircare brands Savital, eGo and Bio-Expert as well as Fortident toothpaste and Aromatel fabric softener - businesses that have combined annual turnover of $400 million in Latin American countries including Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico.

The deal's purchase price was not disclosed.