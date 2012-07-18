FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Instant View: Qualcomm misses target, shares dive
July 18, 2012

Instant View: Qualcomm misses target, shares dive

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc’s (QCOM.O) quarterly revenue and earnings missed Wall Street’s targets and it pulled back on estimates for mobile device shipments in 2012, wiping 5 percent off its shares.

Commentary:

ED SNYDER, ANALYST, CHARTER EQUITY

“It’s a mess, well below expectations on revenue guidance, and chip sales much lower than people expected. It could be a slowdown in demand, it could be a delay in the iPhone 5. It could be 28 nm supply.”

Reporting by Malathi Nayak, Alexei Oreskovic, Noel Randewich and Jim Finkle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
